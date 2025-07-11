Kathmandu, July 11: Flooding in the Lehende River, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi, has severely impacted over 10 hydropower projects. These include both operational and under-construction projects in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

According to the Independent Power Producers’ Association of Nepal (IPPAN), the most affected is the 111-megawatt Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project, whose dam, gate structures, access roads, and cofferdam were swept away. Though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, the flood destroyed the dam, gates, campsite, and nine vehicles. Floodwaters have also entered the tunnel, submerging infrastructure under two to three stories of debris.

The debris-laden flood has crippled hydropower operations in Rasuwa, halting the generation of around 250 megawatts and suspending construction of projects totaling 350 megawatts in capacity.

According to IPPAN’s Ganesh Karki, generation has stopped at several plants: the 111-MW Rasuwagadhi, 60-MW Trishuli-3A–3A, 25-MW Trishuli Hydropower Centre, 22-MW Chilime, 14-MW Upper Mailung, 14-MW Devighat, and 5-MW Mailung Khola. The stoppage at Mailung, Upper Mailung, Devighat, and Trishuli was due to damage to the Trishuli-–3B hub substation, which connects and transmits power from these plants.

However, the 14.8-MW Upper Sanjen, 42.5-MW Sanjen, and 78-MW Sanjen Khola projects are still running. The Chilime project, though temporarily halted after floodwaters reached its tailrace, is preparing to resume operation.

IPPAN noted that all the affected projects—except Devighat, Trishuli, and Trishuli–3A—are privately run. Among the suspended under-construction projects are the 216-MW Upper Trishuli–1, 100-MW Super Trishuli, and 37-MW Trishuli–3B—all backed by private investors.

The flood also caused extensive damage to the Trishuli–3B hub substation and the transmission lines used for evacuating electricity through the Trishuli corridor. Daily financial losses are expected to run into tens of millions of rupees.

The disaster also struck the dry port in Timure near the Nepal–China border, sweeping away dozens of vehicles and containers. The facility, still under construction, has been destroyed. Additionally, the Miteri Bridge on the Nepal–China border was washed away, severing direct road access between the two countries and severely affecting Nepali traders.

Altogether, 64 vehicles were lost from the customs yard—23 container trucks, six cargo trucks, and 35 electric vehicles. Another 10 to 15 containers were partially submerged. Preliminary damage estimates run into hundreds of millions of rupees, with heavy losses in mobile phones, electronics, garments, and fresh produce.

So far, seven fatalities have been confirmed, while 19 individuals remain missing following the disaster.

People’s News Monitoring Service