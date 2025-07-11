KATHMANDU, July 11: Police have taken four students and a teacher into custody for allegedly flying and crashing a drone at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu.

District Police Range Kathmandu spokesperson SP Apilraj Bohora said those detained include Bijay Babu Regmi, a professor and course coordinator at Techspire College in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-10, along with students Saman Maharjan, Sujal Kaji Shrestha, Samip Khatiwada, and Aftab Reza.

“They were arrested for operating a drone over the Federal Parliament premises and have been handed over to the District Administration Office in Kathmandu,” SP Bohora said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 AM on July 10, when a drone was discovered on the roof of the Parliament Building’s southern wing—an area classified as a no-fly zone. According to the police, the drone had been launched from Techspire College.

SP Bohora further noted that, based on a statement from college principal Laxman Pokhrel, the drone was part of a semester project assigned to the students and the professor. The assignment had been formally approved through written instructions dated June 27.

People's News Monitoring Service