Kathmandu, July 11: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an individual with 3.4 kilograms of cocaine. The detainee has been identified as Abdus Samad Jamal Mansuri, an Indian national.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Koirala, Mansuri, who had arrived in Kathmandu from Azerbaijan via Qatar Airways two days ago, was apprehended from the parking area of the arrival section at Tribhuvan International Airport. Originally from Mumbai, he was taken into custody based on suspicion during a criminal profiling operation conducted by an NCB team stationed at the airport.

During a search of his belongings in the parking area, police discovered cocaine concealed inside his bag, SSP Koirala confirmed.

Police have initiated an investigation under the Narcotic Drugs (Control) Act, 2033 BS.

In recent times, hybrid marijuana and cocaine have also been trafficked into Kathmandu from Thailand. These narcotics, smuggled via air routes, are often destined for Indian cities.

People's News Monitoring Service