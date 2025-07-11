Kathmandu, July 11: The Himani Trust distributed educational materials to students of the Kalika Higher Secondary School in Chagunarayan Municipality, Bhaktapur, amidst a function organized today.

Former Crown Princess Himani Shah, chairman of the Trust, distributed the educational materials to students.

Students from LKG to the tenth grade received the educational materials.

The educational materials include copies, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, geometry boxes, water bottles, raincoats and umbrellas.

People’s News Monitoring Service.