Kathmandu, July 10: Global IME Bank Limited has been honored with Global Finance Magazine's Best Bank Award 2025. With this award, Global IME Bank has been honored with the Best Bank Award from Global Finance Magazine for two consecutive years. Global Finance had also honored Global IME Bank in 2024.

Global IME Bank has been named the best bank in Nepal for 2025 in terms of criteria including reliability, financial resource mobilization, expansion of reach, establishment of strategic relationships, development of professional and customer-friendly services, and credit rating.

The bank's Chief Executive Officer, Surendra Raj Regmi, said that this award has encouraged Global IME Bank to provide more excellent services, adding that support from various parties is being provided for this award. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Nepal, Nepal Rastra Bank and other regulatory bodies, shareholders, employees, and all customers.

Global Finance Magazine honored the best banks in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe, including Global IME Bank.

Global IME Bank is the first Nepali bank to be honored with this prestigious award from Global Finance. Global Finance presents this prestigious award to the world's best central banks and commercial banks.

People’s News Monitoring Service.