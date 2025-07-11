Kathmandu, July 10: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has stated that preliminary investigations have confirmed the flood in Rasuwa on Asar 24 (July 8) was triggered by a glacial lake outburst.

Updating on the incident this Thursday, the department concluded that the flood was indeed caused by a glacial lake explosion. It also mentioned that a more detailed field report is expected from friendly neighbor China regarding the event.

“Additional satellite imagery in the coming days could further validate this conclusion,” the department stated, adding that it will continue to study the matter and provide official updates accordingly.

The flood, which flowed into Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River via China's Lende River, caused significant loss of life and property.

People's News Monitoring Service