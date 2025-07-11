Kathmandu, July 11: Police have taken under control the former King’s press secretary, Dr Phani Raj Pathak, today.

Pathak is alleged to have used “King Gyanendra” instead of “former King” while circulating notices from Nirmal Niwas.

The police said that Pathak was using the language which has not been recognized by the constitution of the country.

Generally, there is a practice of addressing the former US President as the “President”.

Furthermore, former Army personnel are also being addressed in their positions.

Moreover, there is an assumption that a King who is declared the King after an “Abhisekh” from the main priest, will hold the post for his entire life. In this regard, it is unwise to take action while addressing a former king as the “King”, say political observers.

When the former king gained popularity, those republicans were afraid of the former king.

People’s News Monitoring Service.