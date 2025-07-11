Kathmandu, July 11: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has returned to Nepal today following her official visits to Italy and Germany.

Minister Deuba had travelled to Rome to participate in the 44th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, as well as a high-level ministerial conference held in parallel. From Italy, she proceeded to Germany before returning home this morning.

Upon her arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport, she was received by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the FAO conference, held from June 28 to July 4, Minister Deuba addressed the main plenary session as well as several other high-level meetings and side events. In her remarks, she highlighted Nepal’s constitutional recognition of the right to food as a fundamental right and outlined the supporting legislative framework established to ensure its implementation.

She further emphasized that Nepal, through its Food Safety and Quality Control Policy, has been ensuring the availability of safe and high-quality food via regulatory standards, laboratory surveillance, and consumer protection measures.

Addressing the concerns of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), Minister Deuba drew global attention to the disproportionate impact of climate change on countries like Nepal. She called for greater international solidarity in advancing food rights and nutrition security in such vulnerable nations.

According to her Secretariat, the Minister also advocated for grant-based international climate financing for the promotion of sustainable agricultural systems and resilience in mountainous regions like the Himalayas.

During her subsequent visit to Germany, Minister Deuba held a bilateral meeting with German Federal Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul in Berlin on Tuesday. In the meeting, she proposed German investment in Nepal’s fertilizer manufacturing sector and the establishment of direct air connectivity between the two countries.

Furthermore, she conveyed Nepal’s expectations for increased support in resources, technology, and financial cooperation from Germany, the European Union, and other development partners, particularly as Nepal prepares for graduation from the LDC category in 2026.

