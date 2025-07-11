Kathmandu, July 10: Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, has emphasized the need for coordination with the Chinese government to minimize the damages caused by natural disasters.

Speaking at a discussion held today at the ministry regarding the Monsoon Preparedness and Disaster Management for 2082 BS, Minister Khadka stated that since most rivers in Nepal originate from China, collaboration with China is essential to reduce the damages caused by floods and landslides.

"Heavy rains or glacial lake outbursts aren’t always visible beforehand, yet a sudden massive flood hit Bhotekoshi in Rasuwa. If a 'siren system' had been installed at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, timely alerts could have helped reduce the damage," he said. He added that although the need for data and technology is frequently raised within the ministry, the lack of accurate data remains a challenge.

Minister Khadka also noted that the government has prioritized the conservation of glacial lakes in Nepal. He stressed that glacial lake outbursts in China can pose significant risks for Nepal, highlighting the importance of bilateral coordination.

"The government lacks resources, and we all need early warnings. If the relevant departments managing hydropower and irrigation canals had installed early warning systems, it would significantly aid in damage mitigation," he explained. He also instructed officials to form a dedicated committee within the ministry to advance disaster preparedness, as disasters are a recurring issue.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Finance would be consulted to allow the purchase of essential materials required for the reconstruction of structures damaged by floods and landslides under customs exemption. He also directed ministry employees to work visibly and effectively.

Sarita Dawadi, Secretary of the Water Resources and Irrigation Division, emphasized the need to handle disaster management in an integrated manner within the ministry. She also stressed the importance of establishing additional monitoring stations in mountainous and hilly regions to strengthen early warning systems.

Dinanath Mishra, Secretary of the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat, underscored the necessity of preparedness for disaster mitigation. He emphasized the need to collaborate with Chinese meteorological and hydrological authorities for early warnings related to glacial floods.

During the discussion, attended by Minister of State for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Khamba Bahadur Garbuja and Energy Secretary Suresh Acharya, Nepal Electricity Authority's Executive Director Hitendra Dev Shakya reported significant damage to the hydropower sector caused by the Bhotekoshi flood in Rasuwa. He said major hydropower stations and substations, including Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, and Trishuli-3B, suffered severe damage.

Providing details about the monsoon-related disaster preparedness and management for 2082 BS, the Ministry’s Joint Secretary Sushil Chandra Acharya noted that coordination among all three tiers of government is crucial for minimizing disaster-related damages.

