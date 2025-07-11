Kathmandu, July 11: Now the bank clients who dishonor the cheques will be black listed. Nepal Rastra Bank has made a new arrangement regarding cheque bounce by amending the unified instructions issued for banks and financial institutions. The central bank has issued the Cheque Bounce (Cheque Disobedience) Verification Procedure, 2082, with the provision of blacklisting of people who dishonor cheques.

According to the new system, the procedure for verifying the dishonor of the cheque states that the recipants of a cheque without necessary balance in the bank should apply to the concerned bank or financial institution to blacklist the account holder and the party related to the issuance of the dishonored cheque in case the amount in the account is not sufficient or not enough for payment despite the dishonor.

People’s News Monitoring Service.