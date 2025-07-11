Kathmandu, July 10: The government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict acquitting former Nepali Congress lawmaker Mohammad Aftab Alam in a murder case.

The Office of the Attorney General has decided to file an appeal against the ruling issued by the Birgunj bench of the Janakpur High Court. Attorney General Ramesh Badal signed the decision to appeal on Wednesday.

“Attorney General Badal made the decision on Wednesday to appeal against the High Court’s verdict,” said Surya Raj Dahal, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, in a statement to Onlinekhabar. “A draft of the appeal petition is currently being prepared. It will be filed at the Supreme Court within the next two to three days.”

The Attorney General’s Office typically appeals to the Supreme Court when a higher court reverses a lower court’s verdict, especially if there are concerns over procedural lapses or misjudgments. In this case, there has been widespread criticism that the High Court’s decision showed serious discrepancies and overlooked evidence, making an appeal inevitable.

The Attorney General’s Office plans to submit a consolidated appeal demanding that all individuals acquitted by the High Court, including Mohammad Aftab Alam, be convicted. It will also seek a reversal of the acquittals issued earlier by the district court.

On May 27, a division bench comprising Justices Dr. Khusi Prasad Tharu and Arjun Maharjan at the Birgunj bench of the Janakpur High Court had acquitted Alam and other defendants in the murder case.

The full text of the verdict was made public within a month. Both judges involved in the decision have since been referred to the Judicial Council for investigation.

People's News Monitoring Service