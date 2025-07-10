By Our Reporter

Rastriya Swatantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party have continued their protest in the House of Representatives demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to look into the visit visa scam.

However, the government and the ruling parties have rejected the demand. Instead, the government formed a committee under former Chief Secretary Shankardas Bairagi to study the issue.

The two parties have also been demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, stating the direct involvement of the officials of his secretariat in the scam.

However, amidst the protest of the two parties, the House of Representatives passed the Appropriation Bill and the Civil Service Bill.

It seems the government and the Speaker have undermined the protest of the two parties and continued with the House business.