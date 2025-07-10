Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home after participating in the 'Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) of the United Nations' held in Seville of Spain, from June 30 to July 3.

He has already apprised the House of Representatives of the visit briefing in detail about the event he addressed and the world leaders he met on the sidelines.

At the official invitation of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister of Spain, Paedro Sanchez, for the FFD4 Summit, the Prime Minister had departed for Spain on June 28.

On the occasion, PM Oli had paid a courtesy call on the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and his counterpart, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Oli held meetings with the heads of the governments and the representatives of the global and regional organisations, financial and trade organisations, businesspersons, civil society and the UN.

However, upon his arrival, many leaders argued that the visit was meaningless. Bhim Rawal, the former Vice Chair of UML, said the Prime Minister's visit was meaningless.

Moreover, the Rastriya Swatantra Party accused the PM of leaving a few members of his delegation in Spain, indirectly indicating his involvement in human trafficking. However, the PM's office and UML lawmakers refuted the allegations.