By Our Reporter

The central working committee meeting of the Nepali Congress concluded on Monday.

The meeting extensively discussed the latest political situation and internal issues of the ruling party.

Media reports have it that the central members criticised the government for failing to deliver. They also severely attacked the ministers appointed from the party for their poor performance.

Most NC leaders including Dr. Shekhar Koirala said that the party and the people were unable to feel the presence of NC in the government. However, party president Sher Bahadur Deuba at the end of the meeting said that the present coalition will continue till the 2027 elections.

Likewise, the meeting discussed the party's 15th general convention, conventions of the sister organisations and the distribution of the party's active membership. The faction led by Dr. Koirala demanded that the general convention should be held in time and the conventions of the party's sister organsations should be held soon.

A few central members heavily criticised lawmaker Binod Chaudhary for his comment on Dr. Shekhar Koirala while lawmaker Mohan Basnet was also drawn criticism for attacking general secretary Gagan Thapa.

Moreover, the meeting concluded by deciding to initiate a process for the constitution amendment. The party took the decision after many NC leaders asked about the progress made in the constitution amendment, because before the formation of the present coalition, the constitution amendment was forwarded as a key reason.

The CWC discussed on different agendas, yet, remained indecisive on fixing the national convention date.