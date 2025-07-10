Kathmandu, June 10: Accusing Israel of committing atrocities against Palestine, 12 political parties, including the CPN (Maoist Center), have announced a joint public demonstration in Kathmandu today (Friday).

According to a circular issued by Maoist Centre General Secretary Dev Gurung, the protest is being organised to condemn Israeli attacks and human rights violations in Gaza and other areas under the protection of American imperialism.

A joint meeting of the 12 political parties, which share a common social and political stance on the issue, was held on Asar 23 (July 8).

The Maoist Center stated that the joint protest initiative was taken at the behest of its chairman, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda.’

People’s News Monitoring Service