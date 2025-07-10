Kathmandu, July 10: Hundreds of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims transiting through Nepal are stranded in Kathmandu because of a prolonged visa verification process at the Chinese Embassy. Tour operators say over 3,000 tourists have been waiting for more than 10 days, compared to the earlier three-day process, with no certainty of approval.

Ramesh Ojha, Managing Director of Ojha Holiday Tours and Treks, said this delay during the peak tourist season has severely affected Nepali travel agencies. The situation has worsened due to recent floods in Rasuwa, which closed the Kerung route from Rasuwagadhi—previously used by most Indian pilgrims. While some high-spending tourists, including NRIs, opt for air travel via Simikot in Humla or from Kathmandu to Lhasa, others are left waiting in hotels.

Top travel companies offering Mansarovar packages include Ojha Holidays, Richa Travels, Eco Trek, Heritage Tours, Sunny Travel, and Trekkers' Society. Namaraj Joshi, who brought a group of 39 from Mumbai, voiced concern over being stuck in Kathmandu for 10 days awaiting visas.

The issue was raised in the House of Representatives' International Relations and Tourism Committee on July 6, prompting Tourism Minister Badri Prasad Pandey to assure diplomatic efforts with the Chinese Embassy via the Ministry of Foreign Affair

Chinese authorities typically issue Mansarovar permits from Lhasa within three days, but in Kathmandu, the verification is done only after personal appearance. Tour operators estimate that 20% of all Mansarovar pilgrims go via Nepal.

Surya Pathak of Soham Journeys stated that extended tourist stays are inflating costs beyond earnings, adding that his company, which once handled up to 4,000 visitors in 2019, might only serve 1,000 this year.

The Kailash Mansarovar season lasts from May to September. The Association of Kailash Tour Operators, representing 30 agencies, reports around 25,000 visitors transit through Nepal annually. The Nepalgunj-Simikot-Hilsa route remains a preferred choice due to its proximity. Indian nationals typically pay Rs 250,000–300,000, while NRIs from countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia spend over Rs 1 million for the pilgrimage.

People's News Monitoring Service