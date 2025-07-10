By Our Reporter

The current fiscal year ends on July 16 and by July 9, the government utilised only 52.96 per cent of its capital budget in 2024/25.

Likewise, the recurrent expenditure stood 82.51 per cent and financing 86.03 per cent.

A week before the fiscal year was to end, the total expenditure of the government is 78.84 per cent, according to data from the Financial Comptroller General Office (FCGO).

Likewise, during the period, the government managed to collect 76.58 per cent of the targeted revenue.

However, in a week, the expenditure is likely to surge because of the growing trend of eleventh-hour development spending, which not only compromises the quality of work but also fails to deliver the intended project outcomes.

When the government spends only half of its development budget in a year, one can easily guess how slow the development pace in the country. Of the Rs. 352 billion allocated for capital expenditure, only Rs. 186 billion was spent as of July 9 this year.