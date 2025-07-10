By Our Reporter

A sudden flash flood on Tuesday morning caused massive damage at the Rasuwagadhi Customs’ dry port in Rasuwa.

The floods that arrived in Nepal from Tibet, China killed at least 20 people and destroyed the dry port. The flood swept away 64 vehicles, including 23 cargo containers, six freight trucks, and 35 brand-new electric vehicles parked in the yard of the dry port.

As of Wednesday morning, nine bodies had been retrieved and 19 were still missing in the floods.

Among the killed/missing are three Nepal Police personnel, six workers employed at the dry port, five container drivers, and six Chinese nationals.

The flood also caused massive destruction to four hydropower projects developed in the Trishuli River. The flood washed away the dam site of the 111-megawatt Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project. Mud and debris entered the generator room of the 20-megawatt Chilime Hydropower Plant, forcing a complete shutdown.

Additionally, the dam site of the 60-megawatt Upper Trishuli ‘A’ Hydropower Project has also sustained damage. The 60-megawatt Trishuli-3A, the 21-megawatt Trishuli, and the 15-megawatt Benighat hydropower project have also suffered damage.

After the flood, the Nepali Army deployed two helicopters and rescued 55 people from flood-prone areas along the riverbanks to safer locations.

Furthermore, the flood has washed away the 'Miteri Bridge' over the Lhendey River, effectively cutting off direct road connectivity with Kerung, China.

According to technical teams, the destruction is believed to have originated from a landslide in the Chinese territory of Chhusumadho, located roughly 80 kilometres above Rasuwagadhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inspected Rasuwagadhi on Tuesday itself.