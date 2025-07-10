By Our Reporter

The doctors ended their strike after reaching an agreement with the government on Tuesday night.

The medical professionals and the government signed a three-point agreement following hours of negotiations at the Ministry of Health and Population. The government has agreed to address the key demands of doctors through swift legal and policy reforms.

The protest was sparked after the Consumer Court found medical negligence in three separate treatment-related cases and ordered hospitals and doctors to pay compensation.

In response, the Nepal Medical Association (NMA) launched a phased protest, paralysing the health services for two days.