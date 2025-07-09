By P. R. Pradhan

It is no secret that the current Nepali Congress–UML coalition government was formed to escape the consequences of the Bhutanese refugee scam. When the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police began probing the involvement of top leaders from the NC and UML, the two rival parties abruptly joined hands. Those involved in collecting bribes have openly claimed that the commission money was delivered to the residences of powerful leaders in Budhanilkantha and Balkot.

Recently, U.S. Ambassador Dean R. Thompson met with a senior government official to raise concerns about the visit visa scandal. The U.S. is seriously alarmed by the backdoor network trafficking Nepalis to America illegally. Despite international pressure and domestic uproar, human trafficking through the visit visa loophole continues. Alarmingly, this criminal racket is reportedly shielded by powerful politicians — including ministers.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, despite being linked to the deployment of controversial officials at the Tribhuvan International Airport Immigration Office, has refused to resign on moral grounds. These officials were allegedly collecting a minimum of Rs. 5 million per day in bribes through a systematic human trafficking ring. In response, Minister Lekhak formed a probe committee led by former Chief Secretary Shankardas Bairagi — a move viewed with deep skepticism by everyone except NC and UML leaders. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) are boycotting House sessions in protest. Meanwhile, the Maoist Centre, which initially opposed the scandal, has now backed the government, likely in exchange for relief in a court case involving senior leader Agni Sapkota, who is accused in a long-pending murder case.

The Supreme Court has further stirred controversy by issuing a questionable verdict on appointments to constitutional bodies — a decision even legal experts have condemned. The Court’s ruling in favor of NC lawmaker Aftab Alam, accused in a brutal murder case, shocked the nation.

Nepal's Parliament, judiciary, and constitutional bodies — especially those tasked with fighting corruption and ensuring good governance — have all come under the influence of the executive. The democratic principle of separation of powers has been reduced to a mere illusion.

More alarmingly, the government is now run by middlemen, brokers, and commission agents. Rather than investing in essential infrastructure — like building police posts with basic facilities or equipping law enforcement for effective crowd control — the government is prioritizing the procurement of deadly arms for the police. Insiders claim this decision was made to facilitate kickbacks for political leaders.

Meanwhile, the government is struggling to generate enough revenue to meet its monthly expenses. It is now borrowing an average of Rs. 5 billion every month. The country’s external debt alone stands at nearly Rs. 1.4 trillion, while total public debt has ballooned to Rs. 2.65 trillion — 43.47% of the national GDP, according to the Public Debt Management Office. Vice Chair of the National Planning Commission, Prof. Dr. Shivaraj Adhikari, has warned that this rising debt threatens Nepal’s social development and long-term fiscal health. Over 10% of government revenue now goes just to servicing interest — a deeply alarming statistic.

Yet, political leaders seem indifferent. Their focus appears to be on amassing election funds for 2027, not fixing the country.

NC youth leader Gagan Thapa, speaking at a recent event, said, “Don’t believe that the country has been destroyed,” in defense of the current political order. Still, his words inadvertently acknowledged the deep rot. Likewise, Dr. Baburam Bhattarai — architect of Nepal’s current secular, federal, and republican framework — recently admitted, “We have not achieved the expected results. We are trying to correct the errors.”

But this is not just the failure of a few leaders or isolated sectors. It is systemic. Every institution — political, administrative, legal, and social — is in decay. The current system has failed, and for the sake of national survival, a radical change is urgently needed. Nepal needs a new constitution — one that restores integrity, fosters real national progress, and eliminates the pervasive corruption and misrule of the present system.