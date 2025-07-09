KATHMANDU, July 9: The Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has launched an investigation into the cause of Tuesday’s early morning flood in Rasuwa’s Bhotekoshi River.

Division head Binod Parajuli noted that Tibet, where the river originates, has several glacial lakes. Satellite images are now being studied to determine the flood’s cause and impact. Preliminary data suggests the flood wasn’t caused by rainfall.

“The weather stations at Kyanjin and Dhunche recorded only light rain,” said Parajuli. “Even the Palpa radar showed no significant rain along the Rasuwa border.” Satellite-based rainfall data from the World Meteorological Organization also indicated no notable rainfall in the past 24 hours in the Bhotekoshi watershed.

The flood hit suddenly around 3 a.m. as water from Tibet surged into the river, causing a 3.5-meter rise in Timure, Rasuwa. Parajuli reported severe impacts along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers in Rasuwa, moderate damage in Nuwakot, and minor effects as far as Benighat in Dhading.

Although water levels are now falling, Parajuli urged public caution. The flood swept away 64 vehicles and displaced 55 people to safety. Seven deaths have been confirmed, and 18 remain missing.

People's News Monitoring Service