Mustang, July 9 : A heavy flood loaded with mud and debris caused significant destruction in Upper Mustang on Tuesday evening, damaging six bridges, four of which were completely swept away, as per the District Police Office (DPO), Mustang.

The flood hit the Khumjung stream in Chhoser, Lomanthang Rural Municipality-4—an area near Nepal’s northern border with China—and lasted for around three hours.

According to DPO Mustang, a concrete vehicular bridge in Khumjung and a bridge still under construction in Samjung (Lomanthang-2) were damaged. In addition, the flood washed away one steel bridge and three wooden ones.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tshering Kippa Lama informed that two homes in Nyamdo village, located about 400 meters from the stream, along with a hotel situated in the stream’s middle, were evacuated as a safety measure. Fortunately, no human or animal casualties have been recorded.

Although the water level is now gradually falling, security arrangements have been tightened. A team of nine security personnel—led by an assistant sub-inspector from the Chhoser Area Police Office and an inspector from the Armed Police Force stationed at Nechung—has been mobilized.

The team is actively warning locals of ongoing potential dangers. Despite the receding water, DPO Mustang has advised residents to stay alert due to continued risk.

