By Our Reporter

Former Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha will be presented the Hem Bahadur Malla Award this year.

As a corporate social responsibility, the Salt Trading Corporation (STC) established Hem Bahadur Malla Memorial Award in 2000 in the memory of its founder president late Hem Bahadur Malla to recognize his contribution to the organisation.

This is the national-level award and the winner is selected by the Public Administration Association of Nepal (PAAN).

The award has been presented every year since 2003. A committee coordinated by former chairperson of Public Service Commission Umesh Mainali nominated former Chief Justice Shrestha recognising his contribution to judicial leadership and institutional development, said Madhu Raman Acharya, president of PAAN.

After receiving formal education in law and political science, Shrestha became the 25th Chief Justice of Nepal after serving as a judge in the District, Appellate and Supreme Courts.

"His judicial activism was notable during events such as the end of the decade-long conflict and the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, as well as the Constituent Assembly elections. It has been decided to confer this honour on him in recognition of his distinguished contribution, including the historic role of his thoughts, stances and judgments on issues of transitional justice, inclusive democracy and environmental justice," he said.

The award carries a purse of Rs. 200,000 and a certificate.

According to PAAN and STC, Shrestha will be awarded at a function in Kathmandu on Thursday. Shrestha is the 21st person to receive the award.

Before this, Kedar Bhakta Mathema, Chandani Joshi, Dr. Bagawan Koirala, Dr. Bimal Prasad Koirala, Mahabir Pun, Ambika Shrestha, Bhojraj Pokharel, Damannath Dhungana, Suresh Raj Sharma, Khil Raj Regmi, Umesh Mainali, Damodar Gautam, Dr. Devendra Raj Pandey, Kul Man Ghising, Dr. Sanduk Ruit, Dr. Gaurishankar Lal Das, Suryanath Upadhyay, Gorakshya Bahadur Nhuchchhe Pradhan, Bhanu Prasad Acharya and Dr. Bhesh Bahadur Thapa received the award.