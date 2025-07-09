Kathmandu, July 9: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s return to active politics through the CPN-UML has stirred not only her party but also caught the attention of the main opposition, the Nepali Congress.

By renewing her UML membership, Bhandari publicly signaled her intention to reenter active politics. This development has sparked discussions even within the central committee of the Nepali Congress. The matter of former President Bhandari’s political comeback was raised at the top leadership level within the Congress party. In the meeting held on Asar 22 (Sunday), former vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi specifically brought up Bhandari’s return to politics.

Addressing party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, Nidhi said, “Chairman sir, a very significant issue has arisen. A retired president is returning to politics. While this may directly affect the UML, in my understanding, this is not merely an internal matter of one party.”

Further elaborating on Bhandari's case, Nidhi added, “Altogether, regarding the political system as a whole, the Nepali Congress must take this issue into account. In my opinion, this matter deserves attention and should be discussed separately — that is why I have introduced it here.”

He linked Bhandari’s return to the broader democratic framework. “We have adopted a system and have faith in it. Now that a retired president is reentering politics, some might see it as a matter of internal UML dispute or a potential split. But that’s a different issue altogether,” he said.

On the final day of the Congress central committee meeting (Asar 23, Monday), Bhandari’s return to UML politics remained a topic of concern. General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma also raised the matter, expressing serious concerns.

He said, “Chairman sir, the dignity of the presidential institution has not been properly established. After holding the presidency for nearly a decade, returning to active politics does not send a good message. We must take seriously the intentions and motivations behind pushing a ceremonial figure into the political fray. In such a context, can the country afford a leadership vacuum?”

Sharma further emphasized that former presidents should serve as guardians of the state, and dragging them back into active politics undermines that role.

According to sources, Congress President Deuba later raised the same concern with Prime Minister and UML Chair KP Sharma Oli. Deuba reportedly brought up the issue during a high-level meeting held Tuesday morning.

People's News Monitoring Service