By Babbler

On the eve of celebrating his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama, self-exiled in India, who speaks the American voice, said that his successor will not be from China but from anywhere in the “free world”.

The question arises, about which Dalai Lama he is talking about. The Indo-West puppet Christian Dalai Lama or Hindu-Buddhist Dalai Lama from the Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region of China? (The Hindu-Buddhist connection is related to the belief that the Lord Buddha was the tenth incarnation of the Lord Bishnu.) Of course, the Tibetan Dalai Lama has his own place (holly temple), the Potala Palace. The Tibetan Dalai Lama is not a refugee but abides by the Tibetan Buddhist rituals. The present 14th Dalai Lama, exiled in Dharamshala, India, is a political, not religious figure who is sponsored by Delhi and Washington, including some European countries. (Thus far, he is known as an Indo-Christian Dalai Lama, who never represents Tibetan Buddhism.) He exists because of Western support. While observing his 90th birthday in Kathmandu, we saw dominance of Westerners, officials from different Western diplomatic missions and the report appeared in some India-West supported media; otherwise, the larger section of media didn’t cover the event.

Understandably, the 14th Dalai Lama is an Indo-Christian Lama, who is used by India and the West against China. His brother, who died in India, perhaps last year, had worked for the CIA and during his last days, he believed that the Americans only used them but didn’t help wholeheartedly to achieve their mission. The 14th Dalai Lama and his group have also realised the inner intention of India and the West, but they are helpless.

Is Nepal breaking?

Ashok Yadav, a leader of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) led by Ashok Rai, has claimed that Madhesh will eventually separate from Nepal.

Yadav, a former lawmaker currently on the run after an arrest warrant was issued against him, remarked in a video message. “Madhesh will separate from Nepal sooner or later,” he said.

Beginning his video with the slogan “Jai Bihar, Jai Nepal, Jai Bharat,” Yadav was seen pleading with Indian police officials to avoid arresting him. Claiming that he was fighting for loyalty to both India and Nepal, he stated, “Ashok Yadav, Shri Ram, and Maa Janaki are our heritage. I am fighting to protect that.”

He raised the issue of citizenship rights for Indian women married in Nepal, saying, “The daughters of Bihar who marry in Nepal do not get citizenship for themselves or their children. I am fighting against that injustice.”

Addressing officials in India, he urged, “I appeal to the SP of Sitamarhi and all Bihar police officials not to take any action against me based on what the SP of Nepal says.”

Yadav accused Nepal’s ruling elite of harboring racial prejudice and claimed that Madheshis are treated as second-class citizens. He said he had long believed that the separation of Madhesh from Nepal was necessary.

Yadav, who went underground after threatening Sarlahi’s then-SP Yogendra Kumar Khadka over the phone, claimed he is unafraid of death. In his video, he also accused the SP and DSP of Sarlahi of engaging in criminal behavior.

Of course, we understand the intention of those Madheshis who have migrated from India to Nepal and obtained Nepali citizenship. How our Indian agents in politics passed the citizenship bill and how the date-expired bill was signed by the sitting President Ramchandra Paudel, they are open to us.

Nevertheless, an ill-intention against Nepal can be counterproductive for those who want to split Nepal. Who knows, the Indian map may also shrink, losing its territory; who knows, if present India returns to the shape of the pre-British colonial era, where different independent countries existed?

Lord Ram and Lord Shiva were from Nepal

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reiterated the claim that Lord Ram, the revered figure in Hindu mythology, was born in Nepal.

Speaking at a national seminar on ‘Tourism in Nepal: Situation, Challenges, and Opportunities’, organized by the CPN-UML’s Central Tourism Department, Prime Minister Oli made an impassioned plea: stop hesitating, and start embracing what he called historical truth. “We are always talking about tourism,” he said, addressing the gathering. “But when it comes to Lord Ram’s birthplace, someone else has to say it? Others spin tales that he was born somewhere else. Why do we remain silent?”

According to Oli, the site he refers to as Ram’s birthplace lies well within modern-day Nepal. “I’m not arguing what was or wasn’t Nepal back in those ancient days,” he clarified. “But that land is part of Nepal today. So, why is there reluctance?”

Prime Minister Oli’s speech took on a philosophical tone as he challenged the fear of offending others. “If Ram is a god, whether or not you believe is your personal choice. But for those who do, his birthplace is sacred. Why can’t we promote that truth? Why are we afraid to say it out loud?”

The prime minister suggested that such self-censorship stems from a misplaced fear of controversy. “If we’re afraid of upsetting someone every time we speak the truth, how are we supposed to live or lead?” he questioned.

Oli guesses that Lord Shiva was perhaps a Chamling (a Kirat). He claimed that Haleshwor Mahadev is a popular shrine of the Kirati people. The area is the origin of Chamlings, Oli said.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Even if it was written that Nepal would be merged with another country in place of the cooling-off period, it would have been passed. That is why there is no significance of parliament; it should be dissolved.

Puranjan Acharya

American professor Jeffrey Sachs says that the source of the Covid-19 pandemic is not China, it is the University of North Carolina in the United States. A four-and-a-half-year search revealed the real story. The pandemic has killed 7 million people worldwide, according to a formal record.

Dhruba H. Adhikary

New or old, leftist or rightist, hill-centric or Madhes-centric, ruling or opposition, the leader politicizes the crime, corruption, and fraud, takes institutional responsibility, and understands that they will destroy the country. Let’s fight against corruption and its institutionalization.

Dambar Khatiwoda

Republicanism, federalism, and Loktantra? Are you crying in Nepal? It has been revealed that the lost vehicle of the ministry was gifted to Mahantha Thakur's daughter.

Binod Neupane

The system of uplifting thugs who steal watches, money, government land, cooperatives, and cheat citizenship and passports is considered to be the best system in the world! What do you say to the media backing the same views?

Dipak Gyawali

(Responding to Gagan Thapa’s recent remarks, that don’t believe that the nation has been spoiled.)

Don't be under the impression that the country is ruined. The country has been enriched by the dreams of leaders. Millions of people are going abroad for jobs. This is in the name of national service. Have you seen the condition of the hospital? That is the preparation for health tourism. The education? Private schools are brightening the country's international image. The country has not been destroyed; only the patience of the people is running out. In the true sense, the country is still strong in the strong web of loot, nepotism, favoritism, commission, and assurances. The Nepalis who are sweating it out abroad, dying at home without treatment, and dreaming of democracy, have endured the hollow speeches of the leaders, but are still holding on to a thin thread of hope.



Deepak Raj Joshi

(King) Mahendra, I wrote against you by joining the crowd opposing you. Today I regret myself. I ask forgiveness for my sins of yesterday by bowing my head on your patriotism.

Ritubarna Parajuli

It is heard that the Kantipur Media Group is preparing to terminate the services of more than 100 journalists and employees from Kantipur Television and Radio without giving them a severance package. Support from abroad seems to have stopped.

Babu Lal Bhandari

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.