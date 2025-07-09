July 9, Kathmandu: Prof. Dr. Deepak Aryal has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Tribhuvan University.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university, appointed Aryal to the post.

A recommendation committee chaired by Education Minister Raghuji Pant had shortlisted three candidates — Deepak Aryal, Khadga KC, and Prof. Dr. Binil Aryal. Among them, Chancellor Oli selected Aryal for the position.

Prof. Aryal is the former head of the Central Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The post had remained vacant since March 28, when Prof. Dr. Kesharjung Baral resigned.

People's News Monitoring Service