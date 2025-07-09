Former King Gyanendra marked his 79th birthday on July 7 (Asar 23). On this occasion, Monday, a large number of people spontaneously gathered at Nirmal Niwas, his private residence in Maharajgunj, to offer birthday greetings and express their growing support for the restoration of the monarchy.

The presence of such a sizable crowd was more than a gesture of goodwill—it reflected the deep frustration of the people with the current political system, which many now label as loottantra (a loot-driven regime). Corruption is rampant. Political leaders involved in major scandals continue to operate with impunity. Even those convicted of serious crimes, including murder, are being released from prison without accountability. Influential politicians are shielded from prosecution, underscoring the collapse of the rule of law.

Nepal’s economy is in disarray. Investors are discouraged by bureaucratic hurdles and political instability. Government-run universities, including the country’s oldest, Tribhuvan University, are frequently shut down by politically motivated groups—essentially political gangs. Civil servants, instead of remaining neutral, are deeply entangled in party politics.

A recent incident in Parliament—where finalized language in a bill on the "cooling-off period" was altered under suspicious circumstances—further confirmed that the legislative process is being manipulated by shadowy elements.

Citizens are burdened with taxes at every turn, yet they receive little to no public services in return. With limited opportunities for employment at home, a growing number of youth are forced to seek work abroad—many through illegal channels. Shockingly, there is credible evidence that government officials are complicit in human trafficking, accepting bribes to facilitate such migration. Meanwhile, those who wish to work and earn living within the country find the environment hostile and discouraging. As a result, the nation’s economic foundation has been severely weakened.

The people have lost faith in the current political leadership, which has proven repeatedly to be self-serving and unaccountable. In this vacuum of trust and governance, many now view the institution of monarchy as the last remaining pillar of hope. Calls are growing for an end to the current system of republicanism, secularism, and federalism—seen by many as having failed the nation—and for the return of a constitutional monarchy to restore stability and national unity.

It is with this belief that thousands gathered at Nirmal Niwas on July 7 to extend their best wishes to the former King. On this meaningful occasion, we join them in wishing His Majesty a happy 79th birthday.

Long live the King!