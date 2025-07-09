The sixth minister-level meeting of Nepal-China economic co-operation has significance in its timing.

It is the first high-level meeting in Nepal since the restoration of the multi-party democracy.

It is the first visit of a senior Chinese official to Nepal since the all of the Pan Yat.

The meeting takes place less than a month of the scheduled visit by Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala to China.

In one way or the other, a meeting will have to set the agenda for the Girija Prasad Koirala’s visit and Nepal-China cooperation.

Observers will perhaps have to wait for the outcome of the Girija visit to gauge the full significance of the Kathmandu meeting.

People’s Review, March 9, 1992.