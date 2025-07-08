Kathmandu, July 8: Three newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court (SC) took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday. Following the oath ceremony, the court also assigned benches to the new justices the same day.

Meghraj Pokharel, Shreekanta Paudel, and Shanti Singh Thapa were sworn in by Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut.

President Ramchandra Paudel had appointed three new justices to the Supreme Court based on the recommendation of the Judicial Council. The appointments were made on Monday.

The newly appointed justices are: Senior Advocate Meghraj Pokharel, Chief Judge of the Janakpur High Court Shreekant Paudel, and Chief Judge of the Dipayal High Court Shanti Singh Thapa.

According to President’s Office spokesperson Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, the appointments were made in accordance with Article 129(2) of the Constitution.

People's News Monitoring Service