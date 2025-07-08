Kathmandu, July 8: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reiterated the claim that Lord Ram, the revered figure in Hindu mythology, was born in Nepal.

Speaking at a national seminar on ‘Tourism in Nepal: Situation, Challenges, and Opportunities’, organized by the CPN-UML’s Central Tourism Department, Prime Minister Oli made an impassioned plea: stop hesitating, and start embracing what he called historical truth. “We are always talking about tourism,” he said, addressing the gathering. “But when it comes to Lord Ram’s birthplace, someone else has to say it? Others spin tales that he was born somewhere else. Why do we remain silent?”

According to Oli, the site he refers to as Ram’s birthplace lies well within modern-day Nepal. “I’m not arguing what was or wasn’t Nepal back in those ancient days,” he clarified. “But that land is part of Nepal today. So, why is there reluctance?”

Prime Minister Oli’s speech took on a philosophical tone as he challenged the fear of offending others. “If Ram is a god, whether or not you believe is your personal choice. But for those who do, his birthplace is sacred. Why can’t we promote that truth? Why are we afraid to say it out loud?”

The prime minister suggested that such self-censorship stems from a misplaced fear of controversy. “If we’re afraid of upsetting someone every time we speak the truth, how are we supposed to live or lead?” he questioned.

