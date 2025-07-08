Kathmandu, July 8: Ashok Yadav, a leader of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) led by Ashok Rai, has claimed that Madhesh will eventually separate from Nepal.

Yadav, a former lawmaker currently on the run after an arrest warrant was issued against him, made the remark in a video message. “Madhesh will separate from Nepal sooner or later — whether I am alive or not,” he said.

Beginning his video with the slogan “Jai Bihar, Jai Nepal, Jai Bharat,” Yadav was seen pleading with Indian police officials to avoid arresting him. Claiming that he was fighting for loyalty to both India and Nepal, he stated, “Ashok Yadav, Shri Ram, and Maa Janaki are our heritage. I am fighting to protect that.”

He raised the issue of citizenship rights for Indian women married in Nepal, saying, “The daughters of Bihar who marry in Nepal do not get citizenship for themselves or their children. I am fighting against that injustice.”

Addressing officials in India, he urged, “I appeal to the SP of Sitamarhi and all Bihar police officials not to take any action against me based on what the SP of Nepal says.”

Yadav accused Nepal’s ruling elite of harboring racial prejudice and claimed that Madheshis are treated as second-class citizens. He said he had long believed that the separation of Madhesh from Nepal was necessary.

Yadav, who went underground after threatening Sarlahi’s then-SP Yogendra Kumar Khadka over the phone, claimed he is unafraid of death. In his video, he also accused the SP and DSP of Sarlahi of engaging in criminal behavior.

