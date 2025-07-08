Kathmandu, July 8: Expressing concern over the growing risk of weather-related disasters caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in various areas, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government is on high alert for rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Oli, through a Facebook post on Tuesday, informed, “The government has placed the Disaster Management Department on high alert. Personnel from the Armed Police Force, Nepal Army, and Nepal Police, along with volunteers, have been deployed with necessary resources and rescue equipment and are carrying out their duties.”

He urged everyone to coordinate with the security agencies deployed in disaster-prone areas and mentioned that the relevant contact numbers have already been made public.

People's News Monitoring Service