Kathmandu, July 8: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah (Balen) is under pressure to table the city’s budget, which should have been presented by Asar 10 but remains uncertain due to internal disputes. Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari recently met with Balen at her residence, expressing concern over the delay and ongoing tensions.

The deadlock stems from Mayor Balen’s refusal to meet with Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Saroj Guraagai, who plays a key role in the budgeting process. Balen’s aides argue the budget could have been ready had Guraagai taken leave and delegated the responsibility. Guraagai, meanwhile, says he is ready to cooperate and shouldn't be blamed for the delay.

Mayor Balen has discussed budget issues with Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol and other ward chairs, yet has excluded the CAO, keeping him uninformed. Despite calls from officials to resolve the matter by engaging with the Prime Minister and relevant ministers, no executive meeting has occurred since Poush 8. Attempts to convene meetings without Guraagai have failed, as his presence is legally required.

According to the Local Government Operation Act, the executive must approve and submit the budget to the municipal assembly by Asar 10 and pass it before the fiscal year ends. Without this, funds cannot be spent. The law mandates at least one executive meeting per month, chaired by the mayor and including the CAO as member secretary.

Deputy Mayor Dangol insists the CAO must face elected representatives in the meeting rather than be sidelined. City spokesperson Navin Manandhar said discussions are ongoing to table the budget within Asar, with or without Guraagai’s participation.

People’s News Monitoring Service