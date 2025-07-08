Swollen Bhotekoshi near Barhabise. Photo: Nepal Red Cross Society, Sindhupalchok

Kathmandu, July 8: A massive flood in the Bhotekoshi River has caused widespread destruction in Rasuwa district. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the flood originated from China's autonomous region of Tibet and entered the Bhotekoshi River early Tuesday morning (Asar 24).

The flood was first recorded at the Rasuwa–Syaphrubesi hydrological station at 3:30 AM and reached Betrawati along the Trishuli River by 5 AM.

At around 4 AM, the flood swept away the Miteri Bridge at Rasuwa Gadhi, which connects Nepal and China through Gosainkunda Rural Municipality–2. Police at the Rasuwa Gadhi post reported that all movement of people and vehicles has been suspended.

At 4:40 AM, damage was reported at an EV charging station in Gosainkunda–2, with seven to eight electric vehicles swept away.

The customs yard in Rasuwa has also suffered damage. The dam of the Rasuwa Gadhi Hydropower Project has been hit by the flood, according to police. Three police personnel deployed from the Area Police Office Timure for rescue operations have gone missing.

Nine people have been rescued so far — one each from Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, and seven local residents.

Eighteen people remain missing: three police officers, nine Nepali citizens, and six Chinese nationals, according to police.

At 7:50 AM, a section of the Pasang Lhamu Highway in Gosainkunda–5 was severely damaged by the flood. The road from Dhunche to Timure is now completely blocked.

Flood Halts 200 MW of Electricity Generation in Rasuwa Projects

The flood in Rasuwa has caused a shutdown of 200 megawatts of electricity production from the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and its affiliated projects.

According to NEA Managing Director Hitendra Dev Shakya, one gate of the dam at the 111 MW Rasuwa Gadhi Hydropower Project was swept away by the flood. Additionally, the project’s bridge has been damaged and is now unusable due to cracks. Although there is no physical damage to the project’s tailrace, it has been clogged with debris. The powerhouse, however, remains unharmed, Shakya said.

Meanwhile, details of the damage at the 60 MW Trishuli 3A Project are yet to be fully assessed, but floodwaters have entered the building. The Trishuli 3B substation has reportedly been covered in mud. Power generation from this project has also stopped.

Though water entered the Chilime powerhouse, Shakya said no significant damage was reported there. However, a bypass tower of the transmission line located along the Trishuli riverbank was swept away by the flood.

Due to the production halt at these projects, a total of 200 megawatts of electricity generation in the Trishuli corridor under the NEA has come to a complete stop, Shakya confirmed.