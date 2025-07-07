Kathmandu, July 7: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has once again boycotted the House of Representatives meeting on Monday, demanding the formation of a parliamentary investigation committee into the visit visa issue.

Speaking at a meeting of the House of Representatives, RPP MP Deepak Bahadur Singh expressed his anger over the government's duplicity. He said that it was objectionable that despite the formation of parliamentary committees on various disputes, no committee was formed on a serious issue like the visit visa scandal.

A parliamentary investigation committee was also formed into the cooperative fraud case, and a committee is also going to be formed into the Civil Service Bill cooling-off period case, Singh said. But the scandal involving visit visas has implicated everyone from the Prime Minister to low-level employees, and its stench has spread all over the world. But why hasn't a parliamentary investigation committee been formed?

He alleged that the House was being run unilaterally due to the arrogance of two-thirds. Singh reminded that it has been more than 41 days since the Parliament was disrupted and said that the RPP needs to form a parliamentary committee for the democratic process and accountability.

People’s News Monitoring Service.