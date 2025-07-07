Kathmandu, July 7: The newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Prabhu Bank, Kishor Jung Karki, has taken the oath of office and secrecy. Karki took the oath of office and secrecy before Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Bishwanath Poudel today (July 7).

He also chaired the 381st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank today and assumed the post of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Deputy Governors Neelam Dhungana and Bam Bahadur Mishra, and Head of the Bank Supervision Department, Dirgh Rawal, were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Rastriya Bank, Baluwatar.

The board directors and CEO of Prabhu Bank were also present on this occasion.

People’s News Monitoring Service.