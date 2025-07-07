Kathmandu, July 7: On the occasion of the birthday of former King Gyanendra Shah, Nirmal Niwas has been opened to the public today. A huge crowd of well-wishers has been seen since morning.

Monarchists, including the RPP, are celebrating this 79th day as the 'energy of their movement'.

The former king listened to the citizens who offered their best wishes to him. The event was well-attended by well-wishers. Some of them were carrying national flags and also displaying quotes criticizing the present political system.

Meanwhile, the King, speaking to the media persons present at the Nirmal Niwas, said that the present time is the time to pray for Nepal and Nepalis.

The King said that being born in Nepal is not enough to become a Nepali; every citizen should contribute to building the nation. "Nepal should be within us, then only we will be Nepali."

He wished the betterment of all the Nepalis, expressed gratitude to all present at Nirmal Niwas and extended birthday greetings.

The King said that it is now the rainy season. He urged people to be aware of the possibility of disasters such as floods, landslides and drowning due to the current rainy season. "Water-borne diseases can also spread," he said, adding that "all brothers and sisters should remain alert and aware."

Link to the video:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1270394487927736

People’s News Monitoring Service.