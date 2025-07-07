A Nepal AIrlines Corporation aircraft at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Photo: Keshav P. Koirala

Kathmandu, July 7: The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has denied a report that appeared on the digital online portal Online Khabar about irregularities in the maintenance of the engines of the wide-body aircraft.

In a press statement issued today, NAC has clarified that the engine maintenance process is being conducted in accordance with NAC regulations.

When all four engines of the two wide-body aircraft in operation needed to be repaired shortly, the Executive Chairman formed a committee headed by Mahesh Kumar Marita, Director of the CAM Department. The committee is working under the financial regulations of the Corporation.

Since the engines in the wide-body aircraft were manufactured by the Rolls Royce company, the Corporation’s first choice will be the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for the maintenance, the technical issues of such a complex nature and the collection of technical information for maintenance, the time and cost of maintenance work and the preparation of market management have been discussed with the OEM. On April 29, 2025, a team of the Corporation went to Singapore to formally discuss with Rolls-Royce Singapore acquiring details about the maintenance and technical aspects of the engines, which will make it easier to go to the tender process by taking a mature decision in consultation with the manufacturer company. In addition, discussions and meetings have been held in various bodies in Malaysia, as other business activities are also linked to this issue.

The meeting was also attended by the director of the market management department of the Corporation to assess the time taken for the maintenance of the wide-body aircraft and to manage the market by rescheduling flights accordingly, and in the discussion, a senior legal advisor also participated.

During the discussion between the officials from Rolls-Royce and the responsible officials from the Corporation, the former party asked for a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and the Corporation team inked the NDA in Singapore.

The Corporation team also met with the authorities of the Singapore Changi Airport for technical landing and passenger service while operating air service to Sydney, Australia, NAC has clarified in the statement.