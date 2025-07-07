Kathmandu, July 7: The Nepal Medical Association has today closed all services except emergency services in hospitals across the country. The association had called on doctors and health workers across the country to wear black armbands from Ashad 17 in protest, has closed all non-emergency services today.

The Consumer Court's recent ruling on medical practice cases has interfered with the jurisdiction of the Nepal Medical Council, the association has stated. The association has been demanding that the authority to hear medical cases be limited to the Medical Council through legal amendments.

The association has also warned of bringing in more stringent protest programs if necessary. A few weeks ago, the consumer court ruled in favor of the patient's relatives in a case of medical negligence.

People’s News Monitoring Service.