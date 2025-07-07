Kathmandu, July 7: The government has further tightened the rules regarding air tickets for Nepali citizens traveling abroad on visit visas. Tribhuvan International Airport Immigration Office issued a circular to all airlines flying through Tribhuvan International Airport have been issued to ensure that the return tickets of Nepalis traveling on visit visas cannot be canceled until they reach their final destination.

The government has made a two-way ticket mandatory requirement in the criteria regulating Nepali citizens traveling abroad on visit visas. Accordingly, the office has asked passengers not to cancel tickets until they reach the destination country.

For those traveling abroad on a visit visa, there is a provision that they must arrange for round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, dollars, etc., in advance. However, it seems that round-trip tickets are being canceled as soon as the boarding pass is issued. The office has issued a circular to strictly enforce this and not to cancel until the destination country is reached.

The department has recently noted with serious concern that some passengers have been canceling their air tickets after completing Nepal's immigration procedures. The office believes that this trend has undermined the very purpose of the government's rules.

According to the new directive, from now on, Nepali citizens traveling abroad on a visit visa from Tribhuvan International Airport will not be allowed to enter the country until they successfully complete the immigration process in their destination country. Their return tickets will not be cancelled or changed. The department has requested all airlines to make this provision mandatory.

People’s News Monitoring Service.