Kathmandu, July 7: Former King Gyanendra marks his 79th auspicious birthday today.

At a time when the nation’s governance is in disarray—when public faith in constitutional bodies has all but vanished; when justice is not merely delayed but outright denied; and when corruption has become a normalized practice—the monarchy is once again emerging in the public consciousness as a beacon of hope and national unity.

On this special occasion, we offer our sincere prayers to the Almighty for the good health, long life, and continued happiness of His Majesty King Gyanendra. We also extend our best wishes for peace, progress, and prosperity to all Nepalis, both at home and abroad.

— The People’s Review Family