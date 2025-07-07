Kathmandu, July 7: Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Minister Deepak Khadka stated that the government is constructing transmission lines in collaboration with the private sector.

Speaking at a meeting of the Infrastructure Development Committee of the House of Representatives, he made such statements. He mentioned that the government is moving forward by ensuring the construction of the transmission line in all areas.

He stated that the government has moved forward by involving the private sector to build transmission lines, believing that the government alone cannot construct the transmission lines. He also mentioned that there is no need to halt the electricity bill.

People’s News Monitoring Service.