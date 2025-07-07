Kathmandu, July 7: Gaurishankar Ram Chamar, 43, from Sitamani, Bihar, India, was working at the Raja Brick factory in Rajpur Farhadwa, Rautahat. There was an election environment as the election to the Constituent Assembly was going to be held on Chaitra 27, 2064.

The brick factory was owned by Nepali Congress leader Mohammad Aftab Alam and Chamar had gone to Alam's house to handover money collected on that day. He said that explosives were being manufactured there. In the meantime, suddenly, one powerful bomb exploded. He was injured after being hit by the explosion of the bomb. The bomb blew off both his ears, causing major injuries to the face, neck, and chest.

Alam is accused of burning people alive in the brick factory. The Birgunj bench of the High Court recently gave a clean chit to Alam saying that there was not enough evidence to accuse Alam. The high court's ruling did not confirm the bombing.

After the explosion, Alam took some injured workers to the brick factory, and they were thrown away inside the fire in the factory.

Chamar, however, escaped from the incident side and reached to his home in Sitamani.

Chamar has arrived in Katmandu with the hope of justice on him as he physically cannot work.

The question is that will Chamar get justice after the court gave clean chit to Alam?

