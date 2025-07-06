Black and white of Drowning victims Hand of drowning man needing help. Failure and rescue concept.

Sunsari, July 6 — Two boys drowned while swimming in Mura Khola in Jabdi on Saturday, according to police.

Spokesperson of the District Police Office, Yogendra Khatiwada, said the deceased have been identified as 9-year-old Yunis Khatri of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-16 and 11-year-old Hembahadur (Bishu) Pariyar of Itahari-5.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Inspector Lekhnath Dahal from Area Police Office, Pakali, was immediately dispatched to the site. The team rescued the boys from a deep pool in the river and rushed them to Sanvi City Hospital in Itahari, Khatiwada said.

However, the hospital declared both boys dead on Saturday afternoon. Their bodies have been sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, for postmortem after completing necessary legal procedures, police added.

People's News Monitoring Service