Kathmandu, July 6: Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shashank Koirala has called for an amendment to the constitution regarding secularism.

He expressed this view during a meeting of the party's Central Committee. Koirala stated that instead of "secularism," the constitution should ensure "religious freedom." He has consistently maintained his stance in favor of religious freedom.

During the ongoing Central Committee meeting, he reiterated his position that the constitution should be amended to incorporate the provision of religious freedom.