Kathmandu, July 6: Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Bishwanath Paudel has said that there is currently ample investable capital in the country and stressed that now is the time to seize investment opportunities.

Addressing a ‘Pre-Monetary Policy Discussion’ program organized by the Society of Economic Journalists-Nepal (SEJON), he stated that bank deposits are currently high and the country has sufficient foreign currency reserves, creating a favorable environment for balanced and sustainable development through increased investment.

Highlighting that Rs 520 billion of bank reserves are currently parked at the central bank, he emphasized the need for fiscal policy to take the lead in identifying other investment sectors, similar to the energy sector.

Paudel stressed the importance of harmonizing monetary and fiscal policies going forward. He also said that bank and financial institution regulation must now be approached through a microeconomic lens.

He acknowledged that loans have still not reached rural areas as desired, and that the upcoming monetary policy would address this gap.

“There are concerns that loans have not reached the targeted sectors. The upcoming monetary policy will seek to address this,” he said.

He stated that the policy will prioritize inclusivity and uplifting all sectors, adding that sustainable development will remain a key focus for Nepal Rastra Bank.

People's News Monitoring Service