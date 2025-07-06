Kathmandu, July 6: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is going to Humla today to inaugurate a newly constructed bridge.

PM Oli will inaugurate a Bailey Bridge over the Chwakhola River in Kharpunath Municipality-5 under the Karnali Corridor.

PM Oli is visiting Humla along with Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal.

After the construction of the bridge, the Humla headquarters will be formally connected to the national road network.

Humla is the only district not included in the national road network. Despite working for 26 years, the national road has not yet been formally connected to the headquarters in Simikot. With the opening of this bridge, the 26-year wait of the people of Humli is going to be completed.

