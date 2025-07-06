Kathmandu, July 6: Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced Saturday (July 5) that "the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom".



"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system," Musk wrote in Friday's post announcing the poll. More than 65 percent of the 1.2 million respondents backed the idea.



Responding to the results on Saturday, Musk wrote, "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!

People’s News Monitoring Service.