Kathmandu, July 6: Rastriya Prajatantra Party lawmaker Roshan Karki has accused Nepali leaders of having corruption embedded in their very blood.

Speaking during a meeting of the House of Representatives’ International Relations and Tourism Committee held at Singha Durbar on Sunday morning, MP Karki said Nepal continues to witness the purchase of airplanes that never fly and the construction of airports that never operate.

“We are in a situation where we buy planes that can’t fly and build airports that don’t function. The reason is corruption,” she said. “We are so deeply entrenched in corruption and political appointments that it now flows in our blood.”

MP Karki emphasized the need to create a situation where passengers board planes without having to call upon their gods in fear and with the assurance that they will reach their destinations safely.

“Let this bill meet international standards. Let us not have to invoke our gods every time we board a plane. Let us have confidence that we will arrive safely,” she said. “Even our relatives and families should be able to trust that their loved ones will reach their destinations safely.”

The committee convened today to hold discussions with stakeholders over proposed amendments to the Nepal Aviation Authority Bill, 2081.

People’s News Monitoring Service