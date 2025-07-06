Kathmandu, July: In a shocking incident in Bhojpur district, Rajendra Rai of Bhojpur Municipality-2, Helauncha, brutally killed four members of his own family using a sharp weapon. The victims included his father-in-law, mother-in-law, wife, and brother-in-law.

The murders took place in Ramprasad Rai Rural Municipality-2, Dhodlekhani. According to Inspector Deepak Shrestha of the Bhojpur District Police Office, Rajendra called the police control room around 1:15 AM on Saturday night and confessed to the killings, stating, “I was attacked with a knife, so I killed people. Please come and arrest me.”

Following the call, police teams from the Okhre temporary post and Bhojpur District Police Office, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar Khawas and a sergeant, were dispatched to the crime scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of 68-year-old Bel Bahadur Giri (father-in-law), Manju Giri (mother-in-law), and Rajendra’s wife and brother-in-law. The names of his wife and her brother have not been released, as both were minors—his wife was just 16, and her brother only 10.

Rajendra himself was later found wounded in Harbubhanjyang, Ward No. 1 of the same rural municipality, about 4 to 5 kilometers away from the scene. He had a stab wound to his abdomen and is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

In his preliminary statement, Rajendra claimed the murders occurred after his mother-in-law allegedly stabbed him around 11 PM. Police also learned that Rajendra had married his wife about a year ago after a love affair.

People's News Monitoring Service